Star Fox Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 25K - Sales

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Star Fox (NS2) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 41,680 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 28, 2026.

Medabots Card Robattle RB Kabuto Ver. / Kuwagata Ver. (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 4,114 units.

Blackish House ←sideZ -Retour- (NS) debuted in eighth place with sales of 4,114 units.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) is in second place with sales of 28,543 units, Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (NS) came in third place with sales of 6,483, and eFootball Kick-Off! (NS2) is in fourth place with sales of 6,483 units.

Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) is in fifth place with sales of 5,870 units and Mario Kart World (NS2) is in sixth place with sales of 4,521 units.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (NS2) is in ninth place with sales of 4,077 units and Minecraft (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 3,353 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 24,879 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 9,896 units, the Switch 1 sold 7,068 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 361 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Star Fox (Nintendo, 06/25/26) – 41,680 (New) [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 28,543 (1,410,570) [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (Konami, 06/11/26) – 16,950 (146,335) [SW2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami, 06/03/26) – 6,483 (41,508) [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 5,870 (1,069,925) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 4,521 (2,979,306) [NSW] Medabots Card Robattle RB Kabuto Ver. / Kuwagata Ver. (Imagineer, 06/25/26) – 4,348 (New) [NSW] Blackish House ←sideZ -Retour- (Edia, 06/02/26) – 4,114 (New) [SW2] The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (Square Enix, 06/18/26) – 4,077 (27,751) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 3,353 (4,229,124)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 24,879 (5,965,379) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 8,797 (1,332,982) Switch OLED Model – 4,030 (9,597,288) Switch Lite – 2,553 (6,984,496) PlayStation 5 Pro – 832 (365,206) Switch – 485 (20,302,623) PlayStation 5 – 267 (5,920,949) Xbox Series X – 180 (328,017) Xbox Series S – 133 (342,607) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 48 (32,503)

Previous week - Week 25, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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