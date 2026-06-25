Elliot: The Millennium Tales Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 26K - Sales

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) has retaken in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 34,957 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 21, 2026.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (NS2) debuted in third place with sales of 23,674 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in fourth place with sales of 14,843 units.

Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (NS) came in second place with sales of 28,409, Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) is in fifth place with sales of 7,073 units, and eFootball Kick-Off! (NS2) is in sixth place with sales of 6,835 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is in seventh place with sales of 4,289 units and Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 3,449 units. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (NS2) is in ninth place with sales of 3,403 units and Kirby Air Riders (NS2) is in 10th place with sales of 3,332 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 26,435 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 9,449 units, the Switch 1 sold 5,467 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 463 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 34,957 (1,382,027) [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (Konami, 06/11/26) – 28,409 (129,385) [SW2] The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (Square Enix, 06/18/26) – 23,674 (New) [PS5] The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (Square Enix, 06/18/26) – 14,843 (New) [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 7,073 (1,064,055) [SW2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami, 06/03/26) – 6,835 (35,025) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 4,289 (2,974,785) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 3,449 (4,225,771) [SW2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo, 05/21/26) – 3,403 (68,205) [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 3,332 (540,388)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 26,435 (5,940,500) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 8,024 (1,324,185) Switch OLED Model – 2,619 (9,593,258) Switch Lite – 2,446 (6,981,943) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,165 (364,374) Switch – 402 (20,302,138) PlayStation 5 – 260 (5,920,682) Xbox Series X – 217 (327,837) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 217 (32,455) Xbox Series S – 29 (342,474)

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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