MECCHA CHAMELEON Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts, Forza Horizon 6 Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 327 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

MECCHA CHAMELEON has debuted first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 25, 2026, which ended June 16, 2026.

Burglin' Gnomes debuted in 10th place.

Forza Horizon 6 dropped one spot to second place, Steam Deck is up two spots to third place, and Path of Exile 2 is down one spot to fourth place.

EA Sports FC 26, Destiny 2: Renegades, and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade re-entered the top 10 in fifth, sixth, and seventh places, respectively.

007 First Light fell from fourth to eighth place and Gothic 1 Remake dropped seven spots to ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

MECCHA CHAMELEON - NEW Forza Horizon 6 Steam Deck Path of Exile 2 EA Sports FC 26 Destiny 2: Renegades Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade 007 First Light Gothic 1 Remake Burglin' Gnomes - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 MECCHA CHAMELEON - NEW Destiny 2 Forza Horizon 6 Steam Deck Path of Exile 2 EA Sports FC 26 Marvel Rivals Wuthering Waves Destiny 2: Renegades

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 24, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles