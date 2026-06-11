Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for Switch 2 Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 23K - Sales

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by, posted on 11 June 2026

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 50,151 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 7, 2026.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (NS2) debuted in second place with sales of 30,657 units.

eFootball Kick-Off! (NS2) debuted in third place with sales of 20,047 units.

A-Train9 Evolution (NS2) debuted in ninth place with sales of 3,550 units.

Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) is in fourth place with sales of 10,794 units and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (NS2) is in fifth place with sales of 8,191. Mario Kart World (NS2) is in sixth place with sales of 7,381 units and 007 First Light (PS5) is in seventh place with sales of 4,388 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,381 units and Astro Bot (PS5) is in 10th place with sales of 3,460 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 23,059 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 8,646 units, the Switch 1 sold 7,821 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 754 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 50,151 (1,309,182) [SW2] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 06/03/26) – 30,657 (New) [SW2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami, 06/03/26) – 20,047 (New) [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 10,794 (1,049,201) [SW2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo, 05/21/26) – 8,191 (60,553) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 7,381 (2,965,454) [PS5] 007 First Light (IO Interactive, 05/27/26) – 4,388 (25,078) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,381 (4,218,943) [SW2] A-Train9 Evolution (ARTDINK, 06/04/26) – 3,550 (New) [PS5] Astro Bot (SIE, 09/06/24) – 3,460 (103,717)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 23,059 (5,888,272) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,731 (1,309,551) Switch Lite – 4,099 (6,977,052) Switch OLED Model – 2,978 (9,588,808) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,644 (361,952) Switch – 744 (20,301,079) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 368 (31,912) Xbox Series X – 277 (327,491) PlayStation 5 – 271 (5,920,105) Xbox Series S – 109 (342,328)

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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