Xbox CEO Wants to Look at 'Radically Different Models' to Bring Costs Down - News

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Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in an interview with Fortune said they are looking at new ways to make the next-generation Xbox console, codenamed Project Helix, more affordable.

"On hardware, we are in a crisis right now," said Sharma. "The entire industry is. There's a shortage of memory and storage, and the costs are exponential. They are usually at this point in the generation, about 50 percent of the cost, and we're seeing they're up 2.75 times, they're up 50 percent since they started, they're going to be up effectively 7.5 times.

"Pricing is a lever, but we must think about other options as well. We must think about other ways to think about the cost construction of the console. We must think about how we create different plans so more people can participate in the console.

"We must think about partnerships that will allow us to have better distribution and reach, and we must think about the experiences that we're creating outside of that as well to reach new audiences."

Xbox will look at new business models as Sharma finds it hard to see mass audiences being able to afford thousands of dollars to spend on a single console generation.

"I think that we will continue to look at new business models," she said. "I think what is needed for console rather than just the most premium, high-performance console in the world.

"I think we've reached a point where it will be hard to imagine that mass audiences can afford thousands of dollars to spend on a console generation, and so I think we will start to see radically different business models that we never expected start to come into orbit later this year."

Sharma added that Project Helix will be able to play PC games and it will offer "leading-edge performance."

"For us, I think that we have to think very differently about storage and memory going forward," she said. "We will have to apply new techniques so that we can compress that. We will have to empower customers to have very flexible storage offerings. We will have to empower new types of games so they can fit on device and so there's gonna be a lot of innovation. This will take years, not days, not weeks, but we'll go through it together with the community."

Xbox hardware sales have struggled as VGChartz estimates shows the number of Xbox Series X|S consoles sold through April 2026 are down 32 percent compared to 2025 and 46 percent compared to 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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