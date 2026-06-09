Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster Launches July 23 for Switch 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 556 Views
Square Enix announced Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 23.
The collection is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita.
View the Switch 2 release date announcement trailer below:
Read details on the Switch 2 version below:
Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster brings the timeless classics forward to the current generation of fans, old and new alike, available on July 23rd on Nintendo Switch™ 2!
Final Fantasy X tells the story of a star blitzball player, Tidus, who journeys with a young and beautiful summoner named Yuna on her quest to save the world of Spira from an endless cycle of destruction wrought by the colossal menace Sin.
Final Fantasy X-2 returns to the world of Spira two years after the beginning of the Eternal Calm. Having been shown a mysterious but familiar image in a sphere, Yuna becomes a Sphere Hunter and along with her companions Rikku and Paine, embarks on a quest around the world to find the answers to the mystery within.
Fully immerse yourself in the World of Spira as you enjoy over 100 combined hours of gameplay across the two classic titles on the Nintendo Switch 2.
Nintendo Switch 2 features:
- Character, monster, and background graphics have all been remade in full high-definition and boast huge improvements to resolution.
- Featuring fully remastered and arranged music.
- Additional elements from the Final Fantasy X / Final Fantasy X-2 International Version have been fully recreated.
- High-speed mode, no random encounters, and other new quality of life features have been added.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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I tried to play the PC version of this on me OLED and it broke my eyeballs it hurt so bad with the stuttering. Totally broken no matter how fast your PC. Fans will have to decompile the game and remake it to fix it, SS is not interested.
I don't think the Switch 2 version fixes anything? They were not clear in this trailer. Doesn't appear to fix anything.
Little known fact: The Switch version with an emulator to run it at 2x speeds (using EDEN etc.) is the best way to play the game today (it's the latest version). The PC version is messed up broken framerates and stutter, and you can't speed up the Switch game, and you can't speed up the cutscenes and talking with the PS4 version.
Emulator 2x and speed up everything, the audio desyncs a bit but it works perfectly fine for a turn based game. Same as with Pokemon Scarlet. Best way to play.
This is actually one of my favorite games of all time but they have still failed to give us a version without the awful PS2 early style motion blur (the double images, calling it motion blur is being charitable)
We need 60fps without the double images. FIX it SquareS. Darn it.
Well, I'll certainly be skipping out on this one as I already bought this for Switch1(So I guess I didn't skip it?)
Would like to see them republish Tales of Symphonia and Baten Kaitos Origins and fix the issues those ports had.