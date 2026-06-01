Psychological Adventure Game UN:Me Announced for Switch 2, PS5, and PC - News

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Publisher Shueisha Games and developer historia has announced psychological adventure game, UN:Me, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

View the platform announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

UN:Me is an adventure game where you guide a girl harboring multiple souls within her body through an unsettling mental labyrinth, engaging in dialogue with each soul while making the harrowing choice of which to keep and which to erase in your escape attempt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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