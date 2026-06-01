Wild Blue Skies Launches August 13 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Balor Games and developers Chuhai Labs and VITEI Backroom announced the on-rails shooter, Wild Blue Skies, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on August 13.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the agme below:

Wild Blue Skies is an exciting and modern take on the classic on-rail adventures of the '90s.

Soar over oceans, desert ridges, and perilous caves, battling waves of enemies and pushing back Grimclaw’s forces. With the help of allies, you’ll fight to restore peace while experiencing the thrill of classic arcade flight-combat!

Easy-to-learn controls make Wild Blue Skies accessible for newcomers and genre veterans alike, while the game’s stunning visuals immerse you in a hand-crafted, anime-style universe. With its compelling gameplay loop, branching paths, and thrilling missions, every flight is an adventure!

Key Features:

Experience all the classic on-rails shooter action with new and modernized controls

Discover a rich and colorful world with stunning vistas at every turn

Fly through an action-packed campaign alongside a stalwart squad of allies

Take on exciting boss battles and dogfights against a mysterious rival squad

Discover secret paths and missions on your quest to take down the evil Grimclaw

Become an ace pilot and master every mission through a simple and challenging score system

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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