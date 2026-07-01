Xbox Reportedly Testing Disc-to-Digital Feature - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 781 Views
Following Sony announcing it is ending physical game discs for PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028, The Verge is reporting Microsoft is testing the ability for Xbox gamers to digitize their physical games library.
Sources familiar with Microsoft's plans say Xbox employees have been testing a disc-to-digital feature, which works with Xbox One and Xbox Series X discs. Xbox 360 and original Xbox discs are not supported. At least during the testing phase. An update for the Xbox PC app in May of this year did reference "enable Disc2Digital."
In order to get a digital copy of a game all a user needs to do is insert a compatible disc and installing and playing the game. A Microsoft account on an Xbox console is required in order to use digital entitlement for physical games. The digital entitlement is tied to the specific disc and will move from account to account if you swap the physical game with a friend or log in to a different Xbox profile and try to play a disc-based game.
This new feature works similarly to buying a digital game from the Microsoft Store. If the game is available on Xbox Cloud Gaming and you have a Game Pass subscription, you will be able to stream the game. If it is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, you will be able to access it on PCs and handhelds.
Game discs that come bundled with a console and multi-disc titles will also work with the Xbox disc-to-digital feature. However, some Xbox One discs might not work.
"It all depends on how and when the disc was manufactured and it may not have the features we need for this program," Microsoft reportedly told internal testers.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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This could have been their chance to do what Sony did in 2013. Announce that unlike Playstation, they are going to fully embrace discs going forward and into their next console, 100%.
I'm about to go buy a bunch of cheap, scratched up 360/XOne/Series disks that otherwise wouldn't play lol
"It all depends on how and when the disc was manufactured and it may not have the features we need for this program"
Yes I didn't even think Xbox game discs were uniquely identifiable. I guess some must be and have unique certificates but I don't know how widespread that is.
If they roll put something like this, it could get me to make Xbox my main gaming platform. My series X is just collecting dust right now
They kind of already do this... sort of. i have games that i installed from disc, and those same games are also part of GP. And because of my subscription, i am able to play those games already installed without needing the disc because it sees i have a digital right to use based on my subscription. Now, if i let my sub lapse, i would then need to insert the disc in order to keep playing. But i like how they treat the installed game the same no matter if it was from a disc, download or subscription.
Years ago.... Sony tested something similar with PSP games on UMD. They even went so far as to create a USB attached UMD drive for the PS3 that you were supposed to insert the UMD into, it would read the data and generate a digital file that could then be copied to a PSP/Go so the user no longer had to use the UMD itself. They got pretty far along in the testing and then gave up on it. Somewhere exists those test UMD drives that could plug into a PS3.