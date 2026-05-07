Pragmata Sales Top 2 Million Units in 16 Days - Sales

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Capcom announced the science-fiction action-adventure game, Pragmata, has sold over two million units in 16 days.

This figure is up from one million units sold as of April 19, 2026.

"Capcom today announced that worldwide sales of Pragmata, the company’s all-new IP released on April 17, 2026, have surpassed two million units in 16 days since launch.

"Pragmata is a science-fiction action-adventure game that depicts the journey of Hugh Williams and Diana, an android girl, in a near-future lunar world. Developed as a completely new IP, the title aims to deliver a fresh gameplay experience through its innovative fusion of action and puzzle elements, as well as its compelling characters and distinctive world setting.

"Through marketing initiatives such as the early release of a playable demo, Capcom worked to expand brand awareness for the title prior to launch. In addition to its unique gameplay system, the game’s emotionally driven narrative—depicting the growing bond between a human and an android girl—has attracted attention, earning high acclaim from players worldwide shortly after release, resulting in Pragmata achieving ongoing sales growth.

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences."

Pragmata released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 17.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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