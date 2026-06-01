Tetris the Grand Master 4: Absolute Eye Launches June 4 for Switch - News

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Developer ARIKA announced the action puzzle game, Tetris the Grand Master 4: Absolute Eye, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 4.

The game first released for PC via Steam in April 2025.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

First released in arcades in August 1998, the action puzzle game Tetris the Grand Master became beloved by many fans as a version of Tetris designed for dedicated gamers, packed with deep and rewarding gameplay systems.

The series later continued with Tetris the Absolute the Grand Master 2 in 2000 and Tetris the Grand Master 3: Terror Instinct in 2005. In April 2025, after a 20-year hiatus, the newest entry in the series, “Tetris the Grand Master 4: Absolute Eye, was released on Steam.

This new release is the Nintendo Switch version of the game. (Please note that some specifications differ from the Steam version.)

Differences Between the Nintendo Switch and Steam Versions

The difficulty of MASTER mode has been adjusted. As a result, some title names have been changed.

The difficulty of SHIRANUI mode has been adjusted. As a result, some title names have been changed.

CPU Level 0, which was selectable in the Steam version’s SHIRANUI mode, has been removed. Implemented in accordance with AI learning policy guidelines.

Replay save data now has approximately 16MB storage limit, equivalent to several hundred replays depending on the mode.

Players can now delete replays directly from the menu.

A message will now appear when replay storage reaches its limit.

Only one USB keyboard connection type is supported. (The Steam version supports up to six connection types.)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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