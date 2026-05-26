LEGO Skylines by Paradox Interactive, Persona 4 Revival, and More Rated - News

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LEGO Skylines by Paradox Interactive has been rated in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. The game has yet to officially be announced, however, it is likely a LEGO-themed version of Cities: Skylines.

Persona 4 Revival by ATLUS has also been rated. The game was announced in June 2025 for the for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A release date has not been revealed yet. It is possible more details will be shared during Summer Game Fest 2026 next week.

Other new ratings include Gears of War: E-Day, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Thieve, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The latter was already released, however, a rating for a Switch 2 version was included.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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