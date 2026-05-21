Capcom Updates Its Best-Sellers List - RE Requiem at 6.9M, RE2 Remake at 18.3M, More - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 937 Views
Capcom has updated its list of Platinum Titles, games that have sold over one million units as of March 31, 2026. The list includes 127 games with sales over one million units, 66 over two million units, 20 over five million units, and 13 over 10 million units sold.
Resident Evil Requiem sold 6.9 million units in its first quarter on the market.
Resident Evil 4 remake sold 1.4 million units to bring lifetime sales to 13.6 million units, Resident Evil 2 remake sold 1.5 million units to bring sales to 18.3 million units, and Resident Evil 3 remake sold 2.4 million units to bring lifetime sales to 13.3 million units.
Resident Evil 7: biohazard sold 1 million units to bring lifetime sales to 17.4 million units and Resident Evil Village sold 1.4 million units to bring sales to 14.9 million units.
Monster Hunter Wilds sold 400,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 11.4 million units. Monster Hunter: World sold 100,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 22.1 million units, while the Iceborne expansion sold 100,000 units for a total of 16.0 million units.
Monster Hunter Rise sold 400,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 18.6 million units. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sold 400,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 11.3 million units.
Monster Hunter Stories entered the charts with 1.1 million units sold. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin sold 100,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 2.5 million units.
Devil May Cry 5 sold 200,000 units to bring sales to 11.2 million units, Street Fighter 6 sold 400,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 6.7 million units, and Dragon's Dogma 2 sold 100,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 4.2 million units
Check out the complete list below:
|Release
|Title
|Platform
|Million units
|1
|Jan 2018
|Monster Hunter: World
*Unit sales including Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition: 29.60 million units
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|22.10*
|2
|Mar 2021
|Monster Hunter Rise
|NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL
|18.60
|3
|Jan 2019
|Resident Evil 2
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL
|18.30
|4
|Jan 2017
|Resident Evil 7 biohazard
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, NSW2, PC, DL
|17.40
|5
|Sep 2019
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|16.00
|6
|May 2021
|Resident Evil Village
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, NSW2, PC, DL
|14.90
|7
|Mar 2023
|Resident Evil 4
|PS4, PS5, XSX, PC, DL
|13.60
|8
|Apr 2020
|Resident Evil 3
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL
|13.30
|9
|Feb 2025
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|PS5, XSX, PC, DL
|11.40
|10
|Jun 2022
|Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
|NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL
|11.30
|11
|Mar 2019
|Devil May Cry 5
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|11.20
|12
|Oct 2012
|Resident Evil 6
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|10.70
|13
|Mar 2009
|Resident Evil 5
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|10.50
|14
|Feb 2016
|Street Fighter V
|PS4、PC、DL
|7.90
|15
|Feb 2026
|Resident Evil Requiem
|PS5, XSX, NWS2, PC, DL
|6.90
|16
|Jun 2023
|Street Fighter 6
|PS4, PS5, XSX, NSW2, PC, DL
|6.70
|17
|Jun 1992
|Street Fighter II
|SNES
|6.30
|18
|Nov 2014
|Resident Evil
|PS3, DL
|5.50
|19
|Jan 2016
|Resident Evil 0: HD Remaster
|PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|5.40
|20
|Mar 2017
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|3DS, NSW, DL
|5.30
|21
|Jan 1998
|Resident Evil 2
|PS
|4.96
|22
|Dec 2010
|Monster Hunter Freedom 3
|PSP, DL
|4.90
|23
|Feb 2019
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC, DL
|4.80
|24
|Mar 2016
|Resident Evil 6
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|4.60
|25
|Nov 2015
|Monster Hunter Generations
|3DS, DL
|4.30
|26
|Apr 2013
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|4.30
|27
|Oct 2014
|Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
|3DS, DL
|4.20
|28
|Mar 2015
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, DL
|4.20
|29
|Mar 2024
|Dragon’s Dogma 2
|PS5, XSX, DL
|4.20
|30
|Nov 2013
|Dead Rising 3
|Xbox One, DL
|4.10
|31
|Jun 2016
|Resident Evil 5
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|4.10
|32
|Sep 2013
|Monster Hunter 4
|3DS, DL
|4.10
|33
|Jul 1993
|Street Fighter II Turbo
|SNES
|4.10
|34
|May 2018
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC, DL
|3.80
|35
|Mar 2008
|Monster Hunter Freedom Unite
|PSP, DL
|3.80
|36
|Jun 2015
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|3.80
|37
|Feb 2009
|Street Fighter IV
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3.70
|38
|Aug 2016
|Resident Evil 4
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|3.60
|39
|Feb 2014
|Resident Evil 4: Ultimate HD Edition
|PC, DL
|3.60
|40
|Sep 1999
|Resident Evil 3 Nemesis
|PS
|3.50
|41
|Jan 2013
|DmC Devil May Cry
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3.30
|42
|Sep 2010
|Dead Rising 2
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|3.20
|43
|Mar 2018
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|3.10
|44
|Dec 2017
|Okami HD
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|3.10
|45
|Jan 2008
|Devil May Cry 4
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3.00
|46
|May 2013
|Resident Evil Revelations
|PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PC, DL
|3.00
|47
|Mar 2012
|Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2.80
|48
|Mar 1996
|Resident Evil
|PS
|2.75
|49
|Oct 2017
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|2.60
|50
|Dec 2011
|Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate
|3DS, DL
|2.60
|51
|Sep 2017
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|2.50
|52
|Jul 2021
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|NSW, PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|2.50
|53
|Aug 2014
|Ultra Street Fighter IV
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|2.50
|54
|Feb 2007
|Monster Hunter Freedom 2
|PSP
|2.40
|55
|Feb 2010
|Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2.40
|56
|Jul 1999
|Dino Crisis
|PS
|2.40
|57
|Mar 2017
|Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|2.30
|58
|Dec 2005
|Resident Evil 4
|PS2
|2.30
|59
|Oct 2018
|Mega Man 11
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|2.20
|60
|May 2010
|Lost Planet 2
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2.20
|61
|Feb 2011
|Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds
|PS3, Xbox 360
|2.20
|62
|Aug 2001
|Devil May Cry
|PS2
|2.16
|63
|Mar 2002
|Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny
|PS2
|2.10
|64
|Jan 2001
|Onimusha: Warlords
|PS2
|2.02
|65
|May 2007
|Resident Evil 4 Wii edition
|Wii, DL
|2.00
|66
|Jun 1994
|Super Street Fighter II
|SNES
|2.00
|67
|Aug 2009
|Monster Hunter Tri
|Wii
|1.90
|68
|Apr 2010
|Super Street Fighter IV
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.90
|69
|Mar 2012
|Street Fighter X Tekken
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.90
|70
|Aug 2006
|Dead Rising
|Xbox 360, DL
|1.80
|71
|Nov 2013
|DuckTales: Remastered
|PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, DL
|1.80
|72
|Aug 2015
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.80
|73
|Dec 2006
|Lost Planet Extreme Condition
|Xbox 360, DL
|1.80
|74
|Dec 2016
|Dead Rising 4
|Xbox One, PC, DL
|1.80
|75
|Nov 2020
|Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
|PS5, XSX, DL
|1.70
|76
|Jan 2003
|Devil May Cry 2
|PS2
|1.70
|77
|Jul 2018
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|1.70
|78
|Sep 1993
|Street Fighter II’ Special Champion Edition
|MD
|1.65
|79
|Jun 1986
|Ghosts’n Goblins
|NES
|1.64
|80
|Nov 2017
|Resident Evil Revelations Collection
|NSW, DL
|1.60
|81
|Sep 2016
|Dead Rising
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.60
|82
|Sep 2014
|Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition
|PC, DL
|1.60
|83
|Jun 2013
|Remember Me
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|1.60
|84
|Jan 2005
|Resident Evil 4
|GC
|1.60
|85
|Feb 2004
|Onimusha 3: Demon Siege
|PS2
|1.52
|86
|Dec 1988
|Mega Man 2
|NES
|1.51
|87
|Feb 2014
|Strider
|DL（PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC）
|1.50
|88
|Mar 2015
|DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.50
|89
|Aug 2017
|Resident Evil Revelations
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.50
|90
|Sep 2016
|Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.50
|91
|Oct 2010
|Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.50
|92
|Dec 1990
|Final Fight
|SNES
|1.48
|93
|Dec 2003
|Resident Evil Outbreak
|PS2
|1.45
|94
|Mar 2001
|Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
|PS2, DC
|1.40
|95
|Jul 2009
|Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes
|DL (PS3, Xbox 360)
|1.40
|96
|Jun 2009
|Bionic Commando
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|1.40
|97
|Mar 2002
|Resident Evil
|GC
|1.35
|98
|Dec 2003
|Mega Man Battle Network 4
|GBA
|1.35
|99
|May 2012
|Dragon’s Dogma
|PS3, Xbox 360
|1.30
|100
|Feb 2011
|Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition
|3DS, DL
|1.30
|101
|Apr 2019
|Dragon’s Dogma DARK ARISEN
|NSW, DL
|1.30
|102
|Dec 2005
|Monster Hunter Freedom
|PSP, DL
|1.30
|103
|Mar 2012
|Resident Evil 4
|DL（PS3, Xbox 360）
|1.30
|104
|Nov 2007
|Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
|Wii
|1.30
|105
|Jul 2021
|The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
|PS4, NSW, DL
|1.30
|106
|Feb 2005
|Devil May Cry 3
|PS2
|1.30
|107
|Nov 2002
|Resident Evil 0
|GC
|1.25
|108
|Oct 2019
|Resident Evil 6
|DL (NSW)
|1.20
|109
|Jun 2011
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.20
|110
|Sep 2000
|Dino Crisis 2
|PS
|1.20
|111
|Nov 2011
|Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.20
|112
|Jul 2018
|Megaman X Anniversary Collection 2
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|1.20
|113
|Mar 2012
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.20
|114
|Nov 2024
|MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|1.20
|115
|Aug 1998
|Resident Evil Director’s Cut Dual Shock
|PS
|1.20
|116
|Dec 1993
|Mega Man X
|SNES
|1.16
|117
|Feb 2000
|Resident Evil Code: Veronica
|DC
|1.14
|118
|Sep 1986
|Commando
|NES
|1.14
|119
|Sep 1997
|Resident Evil Director’s Cut
|PS
|1.13
|120
|Aug 2017
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|1.10
|121
|May 2019
|Resident Evil 4
|DL (NSW)
|1.10
|122
|Oct 2016
|Monster Hunter Stories
|PS4, Xbox One, 3DS, NSW, PC, DL
|1.10
|123
|Oct 1991
|Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
|SNES
|1.09
|124
|Sep 1990
|Mega Man 3
|NES
|1.08
|125
|May 1993
|Final Fight 2
|SNES
|1.03
|126
|Dec 1998
|Street Fighter Alpha 3
|PS
|1.00
|127
|Feb 2006
|Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
|PS2
|1.00
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Glad to see a bunch of people bought RE3R when it was discounted to $4
It does have a lot of cut content but man its still such a good game... especially for that price lol