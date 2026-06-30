Soulslike FPS Guns of Eschaton Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher 4Divinity and developer Esschatology Entertainment have announced Soulslike first-person shooter, Guns of Eschaton, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"We are incredibly honored to be revealing Guns of Eschaton, the final project shaped by the extraordinary vision of Viktor Antonov," said Eschatology Entertainment studio head Fuad Kuliev. "From the earliest stages of development, I had the privilege of shaping this world together with Viktor: where ideas, themes, and concepts evolved through his talent into the world players will see today.

"Viktor’s imagination and creative legacy have been a constant source of inspiration throughout development, and this game is the result of an incredible collaborative effort from our entire team to bring that vision to life. We are proud to share it with players around the world in partnership with our publisher, 4Divinity."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below

The world’s first Soulslike first-person shooter pulls you into an apocalyptic Western by the legendary Viktor Antonov: a land of dust, blood, and horror. Study your enemies, count your bullets, forge your own style with gunpowder and prayers. Solo or in cooperative play—go West, gunslinger, go West and die with the country!

The Shot Heard ‘Round the World

The Old South is burning, but its legends are not quite (un)dead.

Guns of Eschaton is a first-person Soulslike shooter set in an apocalyptic Western by legendary art director Viktor Antonov (Half-Life 2, Dishonored, Prey, Fallout 4, Wolfenstein: The New Order). It is a land of dust, blood, false saints, broken history, and occult horror—a wasteland where the road to salvation is narrow and paved with spent shells and bodies that remember your name.

God Created Men, Colonel Colt Made Them Equal

You are almost ordinary: fragile, outmatched, and surrounded by a dying world full of monsters.

However, you have everything you need to survive the horrors of the burning world: a Colt, the instincts of a killer, and the will to make it home, no matter how long the road becomes.

This is not a fast-paced shooter where victory comes from reflexes alone. Every bullet matters. Every gun has its own character. Every monster has a weakness.

You cannot rely on old shooter instincts—you will have to learn how to shoot all over again.

Study your enemies. Identify their weaknesses. Commit to every action with intent. Surviving this frontier takes more than just a steady aim: adapt your tactics with different bullet types, calculated parries and dashes, mystic abilities granted through occult means, and anything else you can find to keep yourself alive.

And when the road becomes too arduous to walk alone—call your posse.

The Black Rider Rode to the End of the World, and the Gunslinger Followed

This is a personal journey through a world-scale catastrophe.

You are a man who has lost almost everything, trying to return home before the last scraps are taken from him. The road ahead runs across the Old South of America – now transformed into a haunted frontier of ruined settlements, mythic roads, impossible machines, monstrous factions, and historical figures caught between legend and damnation.

This is not only the end of America.

It is the beginning of something far worse.

With Malice Towards None, With Bullets for Everyone

Weapons – Wield an arsenal of more than 20 weapons built around the feel, limitations, and brutality of 19th-century firearms. Like a horse, every weapon has a character of its own—and if you fail to master it, some weapons may kill you faster than your enemies.

– Wield an arsenal of more than 20 weapons built around the feel, limitations, and brutality of 19th-century firearms. Like a horse, every weapon has a character of its own—and if you fail to master it, some weapons may kill you faster than your enemies. Builds – Forge your own playstyle from active and passive abilities, custom bullets, talismans, armor, consumables, and the powers of three sacramental paths. Learn tricks from legendary gunslingers and iconic figures of the Wild West era. Fight on your own terms!

– Forge your own playstyle from active and passive abilities, custom bullets, talismans, armor, consumables, and the powers of three sacramental paths. Learn tricks from legendary gunslingers and iconic figures of the Wild West era. Fight on your own terms! Bullets – Choose the right bullet for the right monster. Treat your revolver cylinder as a row of consumables—or as the timeline of your battle plan.

– Choose the right bullet for the right monster. Treat your revolver cylinder as a row of consumables—or as the timeline of your battle plan. You Are Not Alone – Take on the journey alongside allies. Full solo and co-op progression gameplay lets you experience the entire story your way or step into player-versus-player and become a threat to others, making their road to salvation far more difficult.

– Take on the journey alongside allies. Full solo and co-op progression gameplay lets you experience the entire story your way or step into player-versus-player and become a threat to others, making their road to salvation far more difficult. Factions – The factions you face are rooted in real mythologies – all twisted by the apocalypse.

– The factions you face are rooted in real mythologies – all twisted by the apocalypse. An Occult Apocalyptic West – The Wild West has fallen into a mystical and spiritual apocalypse known as “The Burning.” Across ruined settlements and forgotten frontiers, reality bends beneath ancient forces, competing faiths, and impossible myths.

– The Wild West has fallen into a mystical and spiritual apocalypse known as “The Burning.” Across ruined settlements and forgotten frontiers, reality bends beneath ancient forces, competing faiths, and impossible myths. Codex – Use a hand-drawn Cherokee Codex to study enemy behavior, weak points, anatomy, rituals, and hidden rules. Lore is not just decoration; lore is your weapon.

Go West, Gunslinger—Go West and Die with the Country

You will die.

Inevitably.

You will rise.

Inevitably.

The Black Rider will still be ahead.

The world will still be burning.

The revolver will still be in your hand.

There is only one way to end it.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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