Dark Fantasy Tactical RPG Frosthaven Launches October 15 - News

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Publisher Arc Games and developer Snapshot Games announced the dark fantasy tactical RPG, Frosthaven, will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 15.

"I am beyond happy with the final result of all of Snapshot’s hard work," said Cephalofair Games CEO and Frosthaven creator Isaac Childres. "It has been a joy to play Frosthaven as a video game experience, and I think Snapshot has really done right by all players—keeping the gameplay in line with the original board game, while also improving onboarding and [user experience] for new and old players alike."

Snapshot Games CEO Julian Gollop added, "Frosthaven is an incredibly ambitious project. There are such deep and intricate systems, plus a dedicated and knowledgeable fanbase to live up to. Staying true to the tabletop version and collaborating with the brilliant Isaac Childres and Cephalofair Games has been rewarding, and we’re proud of what the team has accomplished."

Frosthaven game director Hristo Petkov stated, "Our players have been crucial in shaping Frosthaven. Throughout Early Access, we’ve listened closely to feedback and improved many aspects, including onboarding, user experience, systems, and overall polish. Our full launch in October is a reflection of that collaboration, and we’re excited for players to see how far we’ve come."

View the 1.0 release date trailer below:

Read details on the 1.0 release below:

ince entering Early Access, Snapshot Games has incorporated community feedback and steadily developed major content updates, refining and enriching Frosthaven with a digital-only “Road to Frosthaven” introduction, playable heroes, storylines, quality-of-life improvements, and much more. The full launch will represent the culmination of that journey, with Snapshot Games delivering the most polished and feature-rich version of Frosthaven to date.

At launch on October 15, Frosthaven players can look forward to:

Complete Story Campaign – Experience the full Frosthaven campaign from the tabletop board game, including the climactic final chapter.

– Experience the full Frosthaven campaign from the tabletop board game, including the climactic final chapter. Improved Onboarding – Learn Frosthaven‘s complex systems and mechanics with greater ease through the digital-only “Road to Frosthaven” introduction, tutorial, and UI displays.

– Learn Frosthaven‘s complex systems and mechanics with greater ease through the digital-only “Road to Frosthaven” introduction, tutorial, and UI displays. All 17 Playable Heroes – Build your party from Frosthaven‘s complete roster of heroes, with the final hero joining the game at launch.

– Build your party from Frosthaven‘s complete roster of heroes, with the final hero joining the game at launch. Standalone Game Demo – New adventurers can try Frosthaven before purchase through a standalone demo experience through the Road to Frosthaven campaign.

– New adventurers can try Frosthaven before purchase through a standalone demo experience through the Road to Frosthaven campaign. Enhanced Cooperative Play – Team up with friends through improved multiplayer systems and networking enhancements.

– Team up with friends through improved multiplayer systems and networking enhancements. House Rules – Tailor playthroughs with customizable House Rules, allowing players to adjust gameplay to suit their preferred playstyle.

– Tailor playthroughs with customizable House Rules, allowing players to adjust gameplay to suit their preferred playstyle. Opening Cinematic – Begin the journey into Frosthaven with a brand-new cinematic introduction that sets the stage for the challenges ahead in the Frozen North.

– Begin the journey into Frosthaven with a brand-new cinematic introduction that sets the stage for the challenges ahead in the Frozen North. Hero Unlock Videos – Celebrate each new hero discovery with dedicated unlockable videos that introduce each hero and unique playstyle.

– Celebrate each new hero discovery with dedicated unlockable videos that introduce each hero and unique playstyle. Fully Implemented Codex – Explore Frosthaven‘s lore, characters, creatures, biomes, and more through a comprehensive in-game Codex. No note-taking required!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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