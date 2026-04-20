The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Wraps Filming - News

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Filming on the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie has officially wrapped and the director of photography Gyula Pados has posted a picture on Instagram (via Go Nintendo) of the clapperboard from the set to celebrate.

The clapperboard (see below) does provide a first look of Link in his full tunic while carrying the Master Sword.

The live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is set to premiere in theaters on May 7, 2027. it is directed by Maze Runner director Wes Ball.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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