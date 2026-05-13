Resident Evil Series Sales Top 201M Units, Monster Hunter Series Tops 127M Units - Sales

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Capcom in its latest earnings report has provided updates on the sales figures for a number of its video game franchises as of March 31, 2026.

The Resident Evil series has surpassed 201 million units sold lifetime, the Monster Hunter series has now sold over 127 million units, and the Street Fighter series has sold over 59 million units.

The Dead Rising series has sold over 19 million, the Dragon's Dogma series is at 17 million, the Marvel vs. Capcom series has sold over 13 million, and the Onimusha series has sold over 9.1 million units.

The sales for other Capcom franchise were the same as the previous quarter. The Mega Man series has sold 44 million, the Devil May Cry series has sold over 38 million units, Ace Attorney series has sold over 14 million units, and the Okami series has sold over 4.8 million units.

Capcom also revealed Monster Hunter Wilds sold 11.42 million units, Monster Hunter Rise has sold 18.69 million units, and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has sold 11.39 million units.

Resident Evil Requiem in its first quarter available has sold 6.91 million units.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard has sold 17.40 million units, Resident Evil Village has sold 14.93 million units, Resident Evil 4 remake has sold 13.60 million units, Resident Evil 2 remake has sold 18.32 million units, and Resident Evil 3 remake has sold 13.36 million units.

Devil May Cry 5 has sold 12.94 million units and Street Fighter 6 has sold 6.71 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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