Japanese Man Arrested for Threatening to Blow Up Nintendo Headquarters - News

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A 27-year-old Japanese man from around 100 miles outside of Kyoto has been arrested for threatening to blow up Nintendo's headquarters in Kyoto. This was reported by KTV News and translated by Automaton.

The man sent letters with the threats and was arrested on the grounds of suspected obstruction of business. The letters contained messages like "I’m going to blow you all up" and "My plans cannot be thwarted." He also threatened that he had "already planted multiple bombs" within the Nintendo's premises.

Nintendo reported these threats to the police on March 16, after which officers searched the area. Nothing suspicious was found, however, the man has since been admitted to the charges. The police are investigating the motive.

This isn't the first time Nintendo has been threatened. In April 2024, 27-year-old Kenshin Kazama was arrested after sending 39 threats via the inquiry form on Nintendo’s official website over the course of three months.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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