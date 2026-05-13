Arcade Archives Mr. Do! Launches May 15 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PS4 - News

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Hamster announced Arcade Archives 2 Mr. Do! will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and Arcade Archives Mr. Do! for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 4 on May 15.

Arcade Archives 2 Mr. Do! is priced at $9.99 / 1,100 yen, while Arcade Archives Mr. Do! will cost $7.99 / 837 yen. An upgrade will be available for $2.99 / 330 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Eating, throwing or crushing… Mr. Do! is very active!

Mr. Do! is an action game released by Universal in 1982.

Take control of a colorful clown as you clear stages by defeating monsters and collecting cherries.

In addition to the two widely played versions, this edition includes the rare “OLDEST version”—the very first iteration featuring a unique character design for the protagonist!

The Arcade Archives series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing classic arcade games, staying true to its original.

In Original Mode, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move. Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day. In addition, in Hi Score Mode and Caravan Mode, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

Arcade Archives 2 series introduces a brand-new mode called TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the Original Mode, Hi Score Mode, and Caravan Mode from Arcade Archives. Time Attack Mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

What’s more, with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

Please enjoy these iconic arcade games that defined an era with the Arcade Archives series!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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