SHIFT UP to Reveal Details on Next Stellar Blade and Project Spirits in 2026 - News

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer SHIFT UP in its latest earnings report announced it will reveal details on the next Stellar Blade and Project Spirits in 2026.

Both titles are in development by the Shinji Mikami led studio UNBOUND, which SHIFT UP acquired earlier this year.

Here is SHIFT UP's roadmap for 2026 and after:

New Title Cycle Set to Accelerate

Next Stellar Blade and Project Spirits—details to be revealed within the year

Stellar Blade and Project Spirits—details to be revealed within the year Reinforced intellectual property lineup and business capabilities

Multiple PC / Console Development Pipelines Added Through UNBOUND Partnership

SHIFT UP now holds multiple intellectual properties across both live-service and PC / console segments

Next Stellar Blade and UNBOUND titles to be first-party service

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE on a Steady Course

Successful 3.5th anniversary update—rich content including Anis’s idol debut story, active online / offline events

Smooth sailing expected through 2026, with high expectations building toward the fourth anniversary

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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