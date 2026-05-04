Star Wars: Battlefront (2015) is the Best-Selling Star Wars Game in US History - Sales

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Star Wars: Battlefront (2015) is the best-selling Stars Wars game in US history, according to Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella in a social media post.

The Star Wars IP is the seventh highest grossing video game franchise in terms of dollar sales. This excludes digital add-on content.

"Oh, it's May the 4th," said Piscatella. "Star Wars: Battlefront (2015) is the best-selling Star Wars video game in US tracked history, and Star Wars as a property ranks 7th overall in lifetime franchise full game dollar sales (excludes digital add-on content)."

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the second best-selling Star Wars game in the US, followed by Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017) in third place. There are also four LEGO Star Wars game in the top 10.

Top 10 best-selling Stars Wars in the US ranked by full game dollar sales (January 1995 to March 2026):

Star Wars: Battlefront (2015) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Star Wars: Battlefront II (2006) LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy LEGO Star Wars

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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