Sony Says New DRM Policy on PS5 and PS4 is a 'One-Time Online Check' - News

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by, posted 4 hours ago

PlayStation has confirmed the following reports that it had added a DRM check that requires a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 to be connected to the internet within 30 days for newly purchased digital PS5 and PS4 games.

To clarify to fans the DRM check will only happen once in order to confirm a game's license.

"Players can continue to access and play their purchased games as usual," a PlayStation representative told Game File. "A one-time online check is required after purchase to confirm the game’s license, after which no further check-ins are needed."

The representative didn't go into details as to why it has been added, but people have speculated it was done to prevent hackers from using an exploit in PlayStation's refund system that lets players automatically claim a refund on digital game purchases if they are within 14 days of purchase.

A hacked PS4 console could be used to extract an indefinite license applied to games that were refunded, which let them own a game without having to pay.

This new 30 day timer added to newly purchased PS5 and PS4 digital games will be given an indefinite license after the 14 day period. This will block hackers from using the exploit.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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