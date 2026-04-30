Star Wars: Galactic Racer Launches October 6 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Secret Mode and developer Fuse Games announced Star Wars: Galactic Racer will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 8.

Pre-orders will include a free Player Banner background for use in multiplayer modes and a free bonus livery which can be used with landspeeders, speeder bikes, or skim speeders, with a unique color for the livery depending on the pre-order platform.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

The game will be available in the following editions:

Standard Edition ($59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99)

A copy of the game

Deluxe Edition ($79.99 / £64.99 / €79.99)

A copy of the game

Steel case with sleeve (physical edition only)

Digital art book – Contains never-before-seen artwork of the characters, locations, and vehicles

Exclusive repulsorcrafts (x3) Kor Sarun: Darc X landspeeder Kor Sarun: Ciza T speeder bike, Kor Sarun: Rak S skim speeder

Unique arcade events (x3)

arcade events (x3) Deluxe Livery Pack – Unique designs for all of your vehicles

Deluxe Player Banner Pack – New Insignia and Background for you to show your style in multiplayer modes

Collector’s Edition ($159.99 / £139.99 / €159.9)

Kor Sarun: Darc X landspeeder physical model

Galactic League champion Kestar Bool physical banner

Pilot patches (x2)

Physical art book

Steel case with custom slip cover

Deluxe Edition upgrade – Includes all the digital items from the Deluxe Edition

Read details on the game below:

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a runs-based, high-stakes reinvention of racing born in the lawless Outer Rim of the Star Wars galaxy.

The Empire’s grip on the galaxy has finally broken, and with its fall comes a new obsession: speed. As the New Republic struggles to rebuild, gambling, entertainment, and glory fuel a booming underground.

Out of this chaos, The Galactic League is born: an unsanctioned racing circuit where syndicates sponsor pilots, fortunes are won and lost in seconds, and only the bold survive.

No Force. No prophecy. Just skill, strategy, and the will to rise.

Compete in High-stakes Races Where Every Run is Unique

Slam, shunt, and takedown rivals across varied circuits where no two runs play the same. The greater the risk, the greater the reward.

Survive a Dangerous Underground Sport

Join The Galactic League – an unsanctioned racing circuit born in the lawless Outer Rim. Become Shade, a lone racer chasing revenge and glory.

Build and Customize Your Craft

Pilot different classes of repulsorcraft each with distinct physics and playstyles. Build a ride that showcases your style and gives you a competitive edge.

Battle Rivals in Multiple Game Modes

Ride solo through a story-driven campaign of shifting alliances or brave strategic player-versus-player grudge matches where reputation rides with you.

Climb the Ranks and Earn Rewards

Prove yourself through intense rivalries and escalating challenges. Every choice shapes your prospects as you build your status in The Galactic League.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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