Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Rated for Switch 2 - News

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Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition has been rated for the Nintendo Switch2 in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition is an enhanced version of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in September 2019, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in December 2020.

Read details on the game below:

The ultimate edition of the latest major entry in the legendary RPG series!

The Definitive Edition includes all the content from the original release of the acclaimed Dragon Quest XI, and adds extra character-specific scenarios, the choice of playing with the original soundtrack or a grand orchestral version of the music, the ability to switch between 2D and 3D graphic modes, a Japanese voice-acting option, and much more!

Embark upon an epic adventure as The Luminary: the chosen one in a world that vows to hunt him down. The Luminary and his unique band of loyal companions work together to survive an onslaught of ne’er-do-wells and overthrow the dark forces that plot to plunge the world of Erdrea into chaos. Explore the massive world of Dragon Quest and awaken your power in this can’t-miss adventure!

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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