Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Demo Out Now on Switch 2 and Xbox Series - News

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Square Enix has announced a demo for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Microsoft Store.

Save data from the demo can be carried over to the full game once it launches for those platforms on June 3.

Read details on the demo below:

Step into the world beyond Midgar with the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo.

Experience the beginning of the game through the end of Chapter 2, “A New Journey Begins,” for free. If you choose not to proceed to the Mythril Mine, you may return to previous areas and continue exploring.

Carry over your demo progress to the full version of the game.

If you have save data from the demo, you can claim a the kupo charm and survival set containing helpful items.

*It is not possible to transfer save data from the demo if you create save data for the full game first, but you can still obtain the kupo charm and survival set regardless.

*It is not possible to unlock achievements in the demo itself, but if you transfer your save data from the demo to the full game, any achievements related to your progress in the demo will unlock.

What is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

After escaping Midgar, the City of Mako, Cloud and his comrades shatter the barriers of fate and embark on a new journey into the wide world beyond. Gallop across grassy plains on the back of a chocobo as you explore the world before you.

*This game is a remake of the original Final Fantasy VII released in 1997.

It is the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy and is based on the section of the original story leading up to the forgotten capital, with new elements added in.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is available now for for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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