Koei Tecmo Reveals Series Sales Numbers - Dynasty Warriors, Dead or Alive, More - Sales

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Koei Tecmo has revealed the sales figures for a number of its most popular series.

The Dynasty Warriors series comes out on top with over 24 million units sold across all the entries. Next up is the Nobunaga's Ambition and Dead or Alive series with over 11 million units sold each.

The Romance of the Three Kingdoms series has sold over 9.5 million units, the Samurai Warriors series has sold over 8.5 million units, and the Nioh series has sold over 10 million units.

The Atelier series has sold over eight million units and the Ninja Gaiden series has sold over 7.5 million units. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has had over five million users.

Dynasty Warriors - 24 million

Nobunaga's Ambition - 11 million

Dead or Alive - 11 million

Romance of the Three Kingdoms - 9.5 million

Samurai Warriors - 8.5 million

Nioh - 10 million

Atelier - 8 million "Secret" series (Atelier Ryza) Over 2.5 million

Ninja Gaiden - 7.5 million

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 5 million users

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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