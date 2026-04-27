MLB: The Show 26, WWE 2K26, Marathon, and More Debut on the Canadian Charts for March 2026 - Sales

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Resident Evil Requiem has remained in first place on the Canadian charts for March 2026, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

There were five new releases in the top 10 for the month with MLB: The Show 26 debuting in second place. Other new releases include WWE 2K26 in third place, Marathon in fourth place, Pokémon Pokopia in fifth place, and Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection in sixth place.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 fell five spots to seventh place, EA Sports FC 26 is down two spots to eighth place, EA Sports NHL 26 is down four spots to ninth place, and Minecraft is down one spot to 10th place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Resident Evil Requiem MLB: The Show 26 - NEW WWE 2K26 - NEW Marathon - NEW Pokémon Pokopia* - NEW Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - NEW Call of Duty Black Ops 7 EA Sports FC 26 EA Sports NHL 26 Minecraft

* Digital sales not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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