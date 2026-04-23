Crimson Desert Top Selling Game in the US With Projected Digital Sales Included - Sales

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Circana released its monthly video game sales report for March 2026 yesterday, which showed MLB: The Show 26 as the best-selling game of the month. However, several games in the list were missing digital figures.

The Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella has now shared a new list that includes their projected digital sales across all platforms, which changes the best-sellers list.

"For those curious, here are the March 2026 US best-selling video game rankings from Circana's Games Market Dynamics reporting, which include physical as well as both actual and projected digital sales across all platforms," said Piscatella.

Crimson Desert goes from debuting in 15th place all the way up to the top spot for the month, while MLB: The Show 26 falls down to second place. The game is also now the second best-seller of the year.

Unsurprisingly, Nintendo games are higher up on the list with Pokémon Pokopia going from fifth to third place and Pokémon Legends: Z-A from 18th to eighth place. Nintendo does not share digital sales with tracking firms.

Other new releases with new placements include WWE 2K26 from third to fifth place, Marathon (2026) from fourth to sixth place, Slay the Spire 2 from outside the top 20 to seventh place, and Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection from seventh to 10th place.

Resident Evil: Requiem falls from second to fourth place and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 drops from sixth to ninth place.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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