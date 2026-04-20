The Coma 3: Bloodlines Launches April 30 for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

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Publisher Headup and developer Dvora Studio announced the 2D survival horror adventure game, The Coma 3: Bloodlines, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on April 30.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Coma 3: Bloodlines is a 2D survival horror adventure where players must outwit and outlast relentless pursuers, all while solving puzzles, gathering clues, and untangling a web of curses and secrets…

Welcome to the Coma World

In this realm of shadows, where rumors and urban legends become reality, all kinds of dangers lurk. If a living intruder dies here, their body will be severed from their spirit and never wake up again.

Exotic Region for The Mystery Horror

Experience a unique occult and mystery atmosphere in the special local area of South Korea. Who should you trust, and who should you abandon?

Into New Locations

Leaving behind familiar schools and neighborhoods, you will embark on unpredictable adventures with new missions and locations.

Run, Hide, or Fight Back

Each of the three playable characters brings unique skills and perspectives, offering fresh strategies and dangers as the story unfolds. From stealth and survival to combat – you shape how you experience the nightmare.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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