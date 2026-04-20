ID@Xbox Showcase Set for April 23 - News

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Microsoft and IGN have announced a partnership for the next ID@Xbox Showcase, which is set for this Thursday, April 23 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, IGN.com, and more.

The showcase will feature "exclusive trailers, new looks, and gameplay from titles headed our way in the future." Confirmed games includes Mistfall Hunter, There Are No Ghosts at the Grand, Aphelion, and Solo Leveling Arise Overdrive.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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