Phasmophobia to Get Limited-Time Alan Wake 2 Event - News

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Kinetic Games has announced Phasmophobia will be getting a limited-time event based on Remedy's Alan Wake 2.

The "Phasmophobia by Alan Wake" event will kick off on May 12 and bring in the world of the game into the cooperative psychological horror game.

"There are many fans of Phasmophobia at Remedy, so it was a thrilling opportunity to bring these two horror worlds together in this dream—or rather, nightmare—collaboration," said Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lake. "It was a joy to write this. Our two twisted worlds amplify each other perfectly."

Kinetic Games CEO Daniel Knight added, "Working with Remedy has been an incredible experience, and the way these two worlds overlap has opened up some unsettling possibilities that we’re excited for players to explore. It’s a natural crossover, and our art team has been hard at work capturing the atmosphere of Alan Wake II, bringing the essence of some of the game’s iconic locations into Phasmophobia. We can’t wait for fans of both games to see what the event has in store on May 12."

View a trailer of the event below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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