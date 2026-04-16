Konami Announces eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 for PS5 and PC - News

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Konami has announced eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide on July 16 for $59.99 / £39.99 / €49.99 / 8,778 yen.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The latest entry in the Professional Baseball Spirits series, eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 has arrived.

Experience realistic baseball powered by the eBaseball Engine. Every movement and sound inside the stadium is brought to life with remarkable realism. From the flight of the ball and the players’ intense actions to the eruption of the crowd, every moment is recreated with impact. Combined with smooth, live-style play-by-play and commentary (unavailable in English), the game brings you closer than ever to “real baseball.”

Variety of Game Modes

2026 World Baseball Classic (only available in Japan and the Asia region) – Includes 2026 World Baseball Classic, featuring top players from around the globe. Can you lead your favorite team to the top against the world’s elite? Experience the thrill of victory with the team of your choice.

(only available in Japan and the Asia region) – Includes 2026 World Baseball Classic, featuring top players from around the globe. Can you lead your favorite team to the top against the world’s elite? Experience the thrill of victory with the team of your choice. Exhibition: Nail‑Biting, High‑Intensity Games – Start by jumping into Versus Mode to fully experience the realistic baseball powered by the eBaseball Engine. Set your stadium, rules, and more, then enjoy an intense matchup with your favorite team.

– Start by jumping into Versus Mode to fully experience the realistic baseball powered by the eBaseball Engine. Set your stadium, rules, and more, then enjoy an intense matchup with your favorite team. Season: Build a Winning Team – Manage personnel and make strategic decisions with future roster turnover in mind to build a consistently winning team, now with the Active Player Draft included.

– Manage personnel and make strategic decisions with future roster turnover in mind to build a consistently winning team, now with the Active Player Draft included. Star Player: Aim to Become a Star – Use the detailed player customization system to fine‑tune your player, and live out up to 30 years of a pro baseball career with a player built to your liking. Devote yourself entirely to baseball or enrich your personal life as you aim to become a star of the baseball world.

– Use the detailed player customization system to fine‑tune your player, and live out up to 30 years of a pro baseball career with a player built to your liking. Devote yourself entirely to baseball or enrich your personal life as you aim to become a star of the baseball world. Hakkyu No Kiseki: Coach a High School Team to a National Title – Train your players through daily practice and in‑game tactical decisions as you experience a new era of high school baseball with the DH rule now in place. With new first‑years joining and third‑years graduating each season, build your program into a powerhouse capable of reaching Koshien and winning it all.

– Train your players through daily practice and in‑game tactical decisions as you experience a new era of high school baseball with the DH rule now in place. With new first‑years joining and third‑years graduating each season, build your program into a powerhouse capable of reaching Koshien and winning it all. eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT – Compete online against players from around the world. Show your skills, build your very own roster, and fight for the top of the rankings.

2026 Season: Featuring the Latest Data From the 2026 NPB Season

Rosters include new rookies, international players, and returnees to NPB.

More game mode content than any previous title in the series! Includes an updated Hakkyu no Kiseki Mode with the first-ever implementation of the DH rule in high-school baseball, where the next generation of ballplayers vie to become national champions! Also features the introduction of the Active Draft into Season Mode and much more!

(Free updates scheduled to ensure the latest data is available.)

Detail: Textures You Can Practically Feel

The eBaseball Engine replicates all of the sights, sounds and action of the ballpark. The crack of the bat and the flight of the ball, the athleticism of the players, the roar of the crowd, and the play-by-play audio and color commentary are all there!

The eBaseball Engine raises baseball video games to a new level. The game’s next-gen visuals are supported by the Unreal Engine. With overwhelming visual detail, the players, field, and stadium are brought vividly to life.

Play-by-Play and Color Commentary

Japanese language play-by-play is provided by Pro Spirits series regular, Taisuke Mitsuhashi.Color commentary in Japanese is provided by four former greats of the Japanese game: Kimiyasu Kudo, Kenshin Kawakami, Norihiro Akahoshi, and Tomoya Satozaki. And now, for the first time in Pro Spirits history, English-language commentary is also provided by Josh Lewin.

(Color commentary only available when the commentator is set as Taisuke Mitsuhashi.)

World Championship: Real-Time Matchups Against Other Players From Over 200 Countries and Regions Around the World

Pit yourself against other players from around the world in real-time matchups. Create your own team within the cost cap and according to specific tournament rules. Select your team roster from a pool of 120 players. Record a high ranking to receive a rare title.

(Mode included within eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT. Not available in some countries or regions.)

Game Mode: Featuring a Wide Variety of Game Modes

More game mode content than any previous title in the series! Includes 2026 World Baseball Classic Mode (only available in Japan and the Asia region), in which national teams embark on a quest for international supremacy, as well as an updated Hakkyu no Kiseki Mode with the first-ever implementation of the DH rule in high-school baseball, where the next generation of ballplayers vie to become national champions! Also featuring the introduction of the Active Draft into Season Mode, and much more!

Game modes included:

Game Modes within eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 Exhibition Game Season Mode Star Player Hakkyu no Kiseki Spirits Live Championship Live Scenario Grand Prix Home Run Derby Team Edit Edit Share Other

eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 Game Modes within eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT World Championship

eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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