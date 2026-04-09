Rhythm Heaven Groove Launches July 2 for Switch - News

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Nintendo announced Rhythm Heaven Groove will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 2.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Get in the groove!

Anyone can feel the flow in Rhythm Paradise Groove! Discover a colourful collection of funny little rhythm games, including music by renowned Japanese producer Tsunku.

You can do anything with rhythm!

No matter how strange the situation, the rules are always the same: just press buttons in time with the beat! Hop through hoops, catch flying vegetables, swing sledgehammers, and much more – perform surprising feats with the music as your guide!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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