Life Is Strange: Reunion Debuts in 9th on the Swiss Charts - Sales

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EA Sports FC 26 has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 13th week of 2026.

Life Is Strange: Reunion debuted in ninth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder re-entered the top 10 in second place, Pokémon Pokopia dropped one spot to third place, and Minecraft remained in fourth place. Crimson Desert in its second week fell from first to fifth place.

Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 is up one spot to sixth place, while Pokémon Legends Z-A fell two spots to fifth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped three spots to ninth place and Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 26 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Pokémon Pokopia Minecraft Crimson Desert Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Pokémon Legends Z-A Life Is Strange: Reunion - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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