Crimson Desert Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts, Pokemon Pokopia Takes 2nd - Sales

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Crimson Desert has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 12th week of 2026.

Pokémon Pokopia dropped one spot to second place, EA Sports FC 26 is up two spots to third place, Minecraft is down two spots to fourth place, and Pokémon Legends Z-A is up one spot to fifth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 are up one spot to sixth and seventh places, respectively. Nintendo Switch Sports is up two spots to eighth place, Donkey Kong Bananza re-entered the top 10 in ninth place, and Resident Evil Requiem fell six spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Crimson Desert - NEW Pokémon Pokopia EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Pokémon Legends Z-A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Nintendo Switch Sports Donkey Kong Bananza Resident Evil Requiem

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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