Resident Evil Requiem Debuts in 1st on the Canadian Charts for February 2026 - Sales

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Resident Evil Requiem has debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for February 2026, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

There was one other new release in the top 10 for the month with Dragon Quest VII Reimagined debuting in fourth place.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 remained in second place, while NHL 26 dropped two spots to third place. NBA 2K26 is up one spot to fifth place, while EA Sports FC 26 fell three spots to sixth place.

Diablo II Resurrected re-entered the top 10 in seventh place, Battlefield 6 fell three spots to eighth place, Minecraft dropped five spots to ninth place, and Helldivers 2 rounds out the top 10.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Resident Evil Requiem - NEW Call of Duty Black Ops 7 NHL 26 Dragon Quest VII Reimagined - NEW NBA 2K26 EA Sports FC 26 Diablo II Resurrected Battlefield 6 Minecraft Helldivers 2

* Digital sales not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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