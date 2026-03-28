Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Launches July 2 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Gameplay Group announced Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch ,and PC via Steam on July 2.

View the pre-order trailer below:

The game will be available in the following editions:

Standard Edition ($29.99)

12 characters

Story Mode

Arcade Mode

Mode Training Mode

Combo Trials

Character Lessons

Gallery Mode

Online: Ranked, Casual, and Lobbies

Deluxe Edition ($49.99)

Standard Edition content

Music Soundtrack

Digital art book

Unique HUDs

Year 1 Pass: Five characters and additional character colors

Read details on the game below:

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is a fighter rooted in the spirit of elemental mastery. Designed for both newcomers and veterans, it channels the energy of classic fighting games while breaking new ground in movement, style, and combat expression.

Built with a focus on fluidity, responsiveness, and online integrity, the game invites players to discover what it truly means to fight with purpose. Hand-drawn in 2D, it is crafted to preserve the style and expressive animation of the original series.

Featuring hand-drawn 2D animation true to the series’ roots, proprietary best in class rollback netcode, and full cross-play for smooth, competitive gameplay.

Features:

Single-player campaign with original narrative.

12 playable characters, with many more released via season model.

Selectable support characters influence your fighting style and grant special moves.

Unique “Flow System” with movement centric gameplay.

Combo Trials.

Gallery Mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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