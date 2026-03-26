The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Launches in Spring 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 74 Views

by, posted 16 minutes ago

Developer Owlcat Games announced The Expanse: Osiris Reborn will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass in spring 2027.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is a story-driven action RPG set in The Expanse universe with focus on companions, player choices, and dynamic third-person combat. As a Pinkwater Security mercenary who survives a catastrophic incident on Eros, players have to build a team to fight back against Protogen and their experiments. Though the game is set in the same universe as the books and show, it focuses on its own story and characters.

The beta will allow players to explore a remote space station belonging to their employer Pinkwater Security in the wake of escaping from the catastrophic events on Eros known from the books and TV series. Along with exploring this new environment, they will be able to interact with its inhabitants and experiment with dialogue options and choices. Once the masterminds behind the attack on Eros catch up to them, they will also experience the combat and upgrade mechanics first hand.

Owlcat aims at incorporation valuable player feedback from the beta into the final game.

The beta launches on April 22 on Steam, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5. It will be available for founders who purchased The Collector’s Edition or Miller’s Pack, and will run until the game’s launch in spring 2027. Founder’s Packs can be purchased on the official website. Since the beta is a work in progress, performance may vary and won’t reflect the final quality of the game. On consoles, playing on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 is recommended.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles