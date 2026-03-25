Co-Op Building Simulation Game Salvation Denied Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Digital Vortex and developer Firevolt have announced chaotic cooperative building simulation game for one-to-four players, Salvation Denied, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch this fall.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Salvation Denied is a chaotic cooperative building simulation game for one-to-four players. Team up and use heavy machinery and ridiculous tools to build wild constructions. Physics rules everything. Every block has weight, every mistake shifts the balance, and disasters will push your creation to its absolute limit.

Every block has weight and inertia and affects the stability of the structure. Mistakes are not forgiven. An overloaded support, bad balance, or a rushed decision and the tower collapses like dominoes. Physics is not decoration here. It is the main judge. When the structure survives the impact, the victory feels truly earned.

Cooperative Play That is Funny and Tense

It’s a game about teamwork, chaos, shouting in voice chat, and shared failures. One wrong move and the whole team pays for it. But when everything clicks, the feeling of “we did this together” is hard to beat.

Personal Construction Gadgets

Gravity gun, foam gun, jetpack, and other tools. Every player has a role on the site. Move across the structure, throw parts, create temporary supports, and save the tower at the last second. Team coordination decides everything.

With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility

Take control of massive construction machines. A gravity tank, a giant shredder bulldozer, or a levitating platform. Lift entire building sections, recycle debris, hold the structure together, and deal with threats right in the middle of the disaster.

Cataclysms as a Test for Your Build

A meteor shower is not a cutscene. It is an active stress test. Reinforce weak spots on the fly, catch falling debris, and keep the structure standing in real time. The disaster quickly shows who can actually build.

Challenges for Real Builders

From unusual scenarios to modes with harsh limits. Random blocks, strange shapes, material and time limits force you to improvise, adapt, and make decisions under pressure. Every session is a new challenge for the team.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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