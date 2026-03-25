Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition Has Been Rated - News

/ 691 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition has been rated in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

A Definitive Edition of the 2022 game has yet to be announced, however, this wouldn't be new for a Sonic game as there were Definitive Editions of Sonic Origins and Sonic Mania with the releases of Sonic Origins Plus and Sonic Mania Plus.

Sonic Frontiers released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in November 2022.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles