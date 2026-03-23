No, I'm Not a Human Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

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by, posted 12 hours ago

Publisher Critical Reflex an developer Trioskaz have announced No, I'm not a Human has sold over one million units.

This figure is up from 500,000 units sold in its first month.

"More for the yearning!" reads the update from Critical Reflex. "No, I'm not a Human officially turned 1 million of you into homeowners. For you, we added 5 new languages and released the soundtrack on all major platforms. Also, stay tuned for a free artbook on Steam!"

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Don’t Panic

Sunrise. Twilight of Earth. The world is ending. Acrid auromas of sun-scorched streets fill the air. Blackened corpses gnarled into shapes of agony line streets. Peering outside is enough to scorch eyes from the socket. The only refuge is in the night.

But the night belongs to the Visitors.

Let the Right Ones In

A knock on the door. A solitary voice, begging for refuge. They look like us. Talk like us. Smell like us. Are they us? Look for the signs

Your Guests, Your Death

Isolation is not an option. The Visitors will overwhelm us. Let some in. Hear their stories. Some will help. Some will need help.

Some are Visitors.

Do What You Must

The Visitors kill. Kill them first. Interrogate the guests. Do what must be done.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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