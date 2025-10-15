No, I'm Not a Human Sales Top 500,000 Units in One Month - Sales

Publisher CRITICAL REFLEX an developer Trioskaz have announced No, I'm not a Human has sold over 500,000 units in its first month.

"Trioskaz! Open up! We’re here to say thank you to everyone who has supported the game. And we won’t take no for an answer," reads the announcement. "No, I’m not a Human has sold over 500,000 copies to date!

"It feels surreal to have this many people play your game, draw tons of amazing fan art and discuss it online. Stunning contrast of human connection and a game about isolation. Thank you, truly! We will forever cherish this moment, and every other milestone shared with you.

"Of course, we’re not settling down or instantly moving to another project. Our utmost priority right now is to fix all the annoying bugs and make some QoL adjustments. However, be it as important as it is, this might not sound especially interesting. Well, we agree – and plan to add new content as well! For exa~ [knock-knock-knock]... hold up, someone’s at the door.

"Yup, we’ll be adding new guests! 12 new guests to be precise. All of them being based off of our dear Patreons who have supported No, I’m not a Human all the way back. That’s not all we have planned for the update, though – but we’ll reveal more at a later date.

"We’re also working on adding Steam Trading Cards. You might’ve seen the movie cover homages we’ve posted on our socials prior to the game’s release. The plan is to make couple more of those and use them for the trading cards. And yes, we are considering to also make some items for the Point Shop in the future as well."

