Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Switch 2 Takes 2nd on the UK Retail Charts

posted 6 hours ago

Mario Kart World has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending January 24, 2026.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade debuted in second place. The charts are physical only and the Xbox version of the game is a digital only release.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is down one spot to third place with 65 percent of sales on the Switch 1 and 35 percent on the Switch 2.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to fourth place, while Pokémon Legends: Z-A is down one spot to fifth place. Minecraft is up two spots to sixth place and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is up four spots to seventh place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is down three spots to eighth place, Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to ninth place, and Donkey Kong Bananza rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Legends: Z-A Minecraft The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Grand Theft Auto V Donkey Kong Bananza

