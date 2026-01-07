Switch 2 vs PS5 Sales Comparison - November 2025 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launched in June 2025 and the PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

Switch 2 Vs. PS5 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 1,132,283 - Switch 2

Total Lead: 4,240,109 - Switch 2

Switch 2 Total Sales: 12,493,426

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 8,253,317

November 2025 is the 6th month that the Nintendo Switch 2 has been available for. During the latest month, the Switch 2 has outsold the PlayStation 5 by 1.13 million units when you align the launches. The Switch 2 is ahead of the PS5 by 4.24 million units.

The 6th month for the Switch 2 is November 2025, while for the PS5 it is April 2021. The Switch 2 has sold 12.49 million units, while the PS5 sold 8.25 million units during the same timeframe.

The PlayStation 5 sold 86.12 million units to date. The Switch 2 is currently 73.63 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PS5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

