Pokemon Pokopia Gets Extended Trailer

The Pokemon Company and developers Game Freak and Koei Tecmo have released the extended trailer for Pokémon Pokopia.

A New Life from the Ground Up

In Pokemon Pokopia, players play as a Ditto that has awoken from a long slumber and transformed to look like a human. Ditto meets the peculiar Professor Tangrowth, who has been living all alone in a place where humans and Pokemon once lived—and appears to be wearing human tools. Seeing the withered grass and trees, Ditto decides to build the area anew by crafting items and learning moves from other Pokemon, creating a utopia for everyone to live in, one step at a time.

The player can learn moves from the Pokemon they meet, helping to create habitats where different Pokemon will appear. The moves they learn can also be used for other purposes, such as smashing walls with Rock Smash, adding more greenery with Leafage, going from mountain to mountain in a single leap with Glide, or travelling across water with Surf.

Players can also interact with the Pokemon they meet, including playing jump rope with Bulbasaur’s vines, having Charmander light fires, or teaming up with lots of Pokemon to build houses to live in.

Pokemon may come to the player with requests for making their environment a more comfortable place to live. Some will even have important requests tied to solving larger problems. Fulfilling these requests will lead to the development of the entire area.

Players can also look forward to switching up their look with different hairstyles or outfits, and crafting items or furniture to personalise their surroundings. Up to four players can also enjoy playing together.

Peculiar Pokemon

In addition to Professor Tangrowth, players will encounter other mysterious Pokemon.

Peakychu – A pale Pikachu with drooping ears whose fur is a mysterious colour.

– A pale Pikachu with drooping ears whose fur is a mysterious colour. Mosslax – Moss has grown all over this Snorlax’s body, and it looks as though a flower is blooming atop its head. It must have been asleep for a really long time.

– Moss has grown all over this Snorlax’s body, and it looks as though a flower is blooming atop its head. It must have been asleep for a really long time. Smearguru – A Smeargle with vibrant colours splattered across its body. It almost looks like a painter when it uses its tail as a brush.

Pokémon Pokopia will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5, 2026.

