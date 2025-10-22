PS5 Discount Boosts Sales, NS2 Tops 2M - Europe Hardware Estimates for September 2025 - Sales

/ 1,155 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 488,054 units sold for September 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 27.56 million units lifetime.

The PS5 was heavily discounted from September 17 to October 1, which caused a significant boost in sales.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 254,521 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 2.02 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 70,599 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 39.18 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 41,956 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 8.63 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the fourth month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by over 48,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 206,297 units in Europe in June 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 114,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 133,000 units. PS4 sold 602,153 units for the month of September 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 174,687 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 7,542 (1.6%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 37,828 units (-47.4%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 105,208 units (-59.8%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Switch 2 sales are up by over 19,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 214,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 4,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by over 10,000.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.82 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 2.02 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.75 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.41 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for September 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 488,054 ( 27,555,531 ) Switch 2 - 254,521 ( 2,022,691 ) Switch 1 - 70,599 ( 39,181,226 ) Xbox Series X|S - 41,956 ( 8,633,172 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe September 6, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 78,014 Switch 2 - 46,495 Switch 1 - 15,064 Xbox Series X|S - 7,785

Europe September 13, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 73,315 Switch 2 - 42,593 Switch 1 - 13,866 Xbox Series X|S - 7,785

Europe September 20, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 95,790 Switch 2 - 55,871 Switch 1 - 12,282 Xbox Series X|S - 8,520

Europe September 27, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 109,855 Switch 2 - 54,672 Switch 1 - 14,031 Xbox Series X|S - 8,607

Europe October 4, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 131,080 Switch 2 - 54,890 Switch 1 - 15,356 Xbox Series X|S - 9,259

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles