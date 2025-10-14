Sucker Punch to Remain Focused on One Game a Time - News

Sucker Punch Productions co-founder and studio head Brian Fleming speaking with VideoGamesChronicle reveals the studio will continue to focus on developing one game at a time.

"The truth is that whatever we do next, whether it’s continuing Ghost or going back to Sly, the decision is really more limited by, again, our cherishing of focus and time to iterate, which means that we really can only do one thing at a time," said Fleming.

"If we were good at juggling four projects, yeah, we’d have a remaster, and let’s go do one of those, and one of those, and do some fan request, that would be really popular… But we only get to do one thing.

"So it kind of has to be your best idea, right? And that’s really clarifying. It’s not like there aren’t 15 good ideas. But you only get to do one. And by the way, you only get to do one about every five years. So that choice is really important. I mean, that is choosing your college and your major every five years.

"And you could go to Cambridge, but you could also go to UCLA. And you could also decide you’re going to go to the Peace Corps, but you can only do one of those in the next five years. Wow, that’s a really big decision. You’d better think carefully about it."

Sucker Punch Productions will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2027 and fans are hoping to see a return to Sly or InFamous series.

"At 30 years, we now have employees who are kids of former employees. We have employees who weren’t born when the studio was founded," said Fleming.

"And you also have had enough changes from Sly, to InFamous, to Ghost that part of those changes, when they happen, is that it means not just you’re walking away from Tsushima, and not just that you’re walking away from the actors in Tsushima, but you’re walking away from employees who’ve been a part of the studio for the last decade, because they don’t want to do a game set in a historical setting."

Ghost of Yotei released for the PlayStation 5 on October 2, 2025.

