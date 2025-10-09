Nintendo 'Close to You' is the First Short Movie by Nintendo Pictures - News

Nintendo announced the "Close to You" animated films were the first short films produced by Nintendo Pictures.

The second video, available on the Nintendo Today app, features Pikmin.

"How were the two 'Close to You' videos released consecutively for two days starting from October 7th? The second video can be viewed on Nintendo Today! These are the first short movies produced by Nintendo Pictures. Nintendo Pictures will continue to take on various challenges with videos in the future," reads post form Nintendo.

"We hope you enjoyed the two 'Close to You' videos released on October 7 and 8. The second video is available on Nintendo Today!, a free app available on your smart device. These are the first short films created by Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd. Nintendo Pictures will continue to explore new creative possibilities through video content."

