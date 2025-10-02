Final Fantasy VII Remake on Switch 2: 'Lighting is Crucial' to Make Port Look Good - News

/ 400 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade director Naoki Hamaguchi in an interview with Automaton discussed the Nintendo Switch 2 port of the game.

"The Nintendo Switch 2 has great hardware specs," said Hamaguchi. "However, due to power consumption constraints, it’s designed to dial back performance a bit in handheld mode. So, since a straightforward port wouldn’t be enough to make the game run stably in handheld mode, we had our talented rendering programmers put in extra work on optimization."

He added, "I believe lighting is the crucial factor in terms of graphics quality and expression in this day and age."

He stated that if lighting had been compromised on the Switch 2 it would have made the game feel "cheap" as the appearance of characters' expressions would have been altered. In order to keep the lighting rendered in almost the same way as the original, the developers reduced the processing load in other areas of the game, like post-effects and fog.

"I’m extremely happy that we kind of managed to become a model case of a high-end game being ported for the Nintendo Switch 2," said Hamaguchi.

He concluded, "In our experience, if you just use the hardware properly, you’ll be able to deliver games at the quality players expect. All in all, my honest opinion is that Nintendo Switch 2 is a truly amazing piece of hardware."

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S on January 22, 2026. It is an enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake. It first launched for the PS5 in June 2021 and for PC in December 2021.

The entire Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox on PC, as well as the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles