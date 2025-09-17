The Touryst: Deluxe Launches September 25 for Switch 2 - News

Shin’en Multimedia has announced The Touryst: Deluxe will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 25.

The Touryst: Deluxe features new content. This includes a new island and monument, new items and quests, and improved visuals in both handheld and docked mode.

The original game, The Touryst, is currently available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Read details on the game below:

Enjoy your vacation!

You are just arriving at the Monument Islands. Want to go swimming? Or rather take a dive into the deep sea? Or do you want to visit the amusement arcade, do some shopping, dance at the beach party? Fancy some surfing? Or will you talk with the strange old tourist and listen what he has to say about these ancient mysterious monuments…

